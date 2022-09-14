Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga empleyado sa hybrid work setup, mas masaya, produktibo: survey

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2022 08:00 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mula nang mag-umpisa ang pandemya, maraming Pinoy ang nasanay na sa work-from-home at hybrid work setup. Sa survey ng isang tech company, karamihan sa mga empleyado ay nagsabing mas masaya, mas produktibo at maraming benepisyo ang hybrid work setup. Nagpa-Patrol, Wena Cos. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 14 Setyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   work   new normal   work from home   hybrid work   OCTA Research   Cisco   Management Association of the Philippines  