Consumer group slams NGCP, ERC for failing to prevent recent Luzon power shortage
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 14 2022 04:18 PM
NGCP, Kuryente, consumer welfare group, power, electricity, power, power supply, ERC, Energy Regulatory Commission, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines
- /entertainment/09/15/22/marco-gumabao-to-star-in-series-shot-in-singapore
- /entertainment/09/15/22/rochelle-pangilinan-joins-coco-jodi-movie
- /entertainment/09/15/22/loisa-andalio-ronnie-alonte-enjoy-thailand-vacation
- /overseas/09/15/22/ukraines-zelenskyy-unhurt-after-car-accident
- /news/09/15/22/higher-salary-subsidy-for-private-school-teachers-sought