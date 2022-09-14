Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A consumer welfare group has slammed the country's power grid operator as well as energy regulators for failing to prevent the recent power shortage in Luzon.

The NGCP raised yellow and red alerts on Tuesday after power supply dipped in Luzon to below standard levels resulting in forced outages.

Kuryente.org national coordinator Nic Satur Jr. said the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has yet to comply with system upgrades that it had promised to undertake, which could have prevented the power shortage.

"The Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, they actually promised us that last June hearing 2021 [that by] early 2022 this project would actually be accomplished," Satur said.

Satur said the interconnection project could have helped mitigate the power supply situation in Luzon.

"So kumbaga, meron tayong paghuhugutan ng power kung sakali magkulang dito sa Luzon (We would have had a backup source in case power supply fell in Luzon)," he said.

Satur also criticized the Energy Regulatory Commission.

"We already have historical data of the same power plants going on unscheduled maintenance. And we also have the same reasons why they went on unscheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, we don't have clear rules set by the ERC which would be applicable to all power plants," he said.

He said that while the ERC can slap fines on power firms, these fines are small compared to the profits of these companies.

The Department of Energy earlier said it is investigating the cause of the power shortage.

--ANC, 14 September 2022