MANILA - The government should improve health facilities and public services such as transport in order to stimulate the economy despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an employers group said Tuesday.

Contagion, especially with the new COVID-19 Delta variant, happens in transport to and from the workplace and not within business facilities, Employers Confederation of the Philippines president Sergio Ortiz-Luis said.

Commuter woes must be addressed, he said.

Although there is confusion about the changing quarantine qualifications, businesses are willing to abide by any rules implemented by the government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Ortiz-Luis said.

The National Capital Region will be under the second strictest of 5 new COVID-19 alert levels starting Sept. 16.