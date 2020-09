Privacy body to businesses: Don’t use contact tracing forms for marketing

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Businesses should refrain from using the coronavirus contact tracing forms of their customers to push their products or services, the National Privacy Commission said Monday.

The body has received complaints of customers receiving text messages about promos after giving their contact details to some establishments, said NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro.

Businesses should destroy contact tracing forms if these are unused after 30 days, he said.

“Hindi niyo ho maaaring gamitin sa ibang paraan ‘yan. Kailangan liwanagin po ninyo sa mga mamamayan kung ito’y kinokolekta ninyo talaga para sa contact tracing,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(That cannot be used for other purposes. You should clarify if the data you are collecting is for contact tracing.)

“Alam natin na gusto nating magkaroon ng kumpiyansa ang mga mamamayan sa ating ekonomiya para tuluyan tayong makabangon, pero hindi magkakaroon ng kumpiyansa ang mga mamamayan kung ‘pag pumasok sila ng isang restaurant o establisimyento e magagamit sa ibang paraan iyong datos na kanilang ibinigay,” added the official.

(We know that we want the public to gain back trust in the economy, but that will not be possible if when they enter a restaurant or establishment, their data will be used for other purposes.)

The NPC will conduct a privacy sweep and is accepting complaints against establishments that may have violated data rules, said Liboro.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 14, 2020