Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close flat at 6,230

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2023 12:26 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares continue to trade sideways as investors play safe amid global uncertainties. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 12, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  