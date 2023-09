Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Global automotive manufacturer Inchape said it is optimistic about the market for cars in the Philippines.

Inchcape is on an ambitious growth journey in the country, said its chief executive officer Duncan Tait.

"At Inchcape, we’ve been in business since 1799, nearly 225 years, and we don’t enter markets for [how] we’re gonna perform next month or next quarter or the next 6 months. We enter them for the medium and long term," he said.

"And we are very positive about the market here, [with its] good GDP (gross domestic product) growth, 110 million population inside the Philippines, a young vibrant population. And that bodes well for the future growth of automotive."

Inchcape in January signed a deal to form a joint venture with luxury car distributor CATS Group of Companies.

— ANC, 13 September 2023