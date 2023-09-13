Franchising platform keen on helping Filipino entrepreneurs

Watch more on iWantTFC

A franchising platform is helping Filipinos launch their businesses quickly.

Easy Franchise co-founder RJ Ledesma said about 2 out of 3 businesses in the Philippines are being franchised because up-and-coming entrepreneurs value a strong brand.

Ledesma said they were keen on helping OFW franchisees, who need help running businesses while they are abroad.

ANC, 13 September 2023