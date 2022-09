Emperador reaps benefits from SGX listing

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Emperador Inc is now being viewed globally as a "highly investable company" following its dual listing at the Singapore Exchange and inclusion in the Straits Times Index, Emperador Distillers president of International Division Glenn Manlapaz said on Tuesday.

Both stocks and trading volumes went up after Emperador was included in the STI or the market capitalization weighted index tracking the performance of the top 30 companies listed on the SGX, Manlapaz said.

"We are now seeing Emperador is viewed as a highly investable company. We are optimistic trading volumes will continue to grow," he told ANC.

Manlapaz said 2022 could be another banner year for the company as the demand continued to grow across its portfolio.

Emperador is also monitoring the surging inflation and currency fluctuations to ensure that consumers could enjoy its range of products, whether luxury, standard or value brands, Manlapaz said.

Andrew Tan's liquor company Emperador is the first Philippine Stock Exchange-listed firm to conduct a secondary listing on SGX.