MANILA - Restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are driving Twitter users in the Philippines to purchase goods online, data from the social media platform said.

A total of 84 percent of people on Twitter in the Philippines purchased online in the past 6 months, Twitter-Asia Pacific Head of Research Martyn U’Ren told ANC, citing a Twitter Insights Survey.

"A lot of these are because of all the constraints that we had in our everyday lives… that has sort of driven people into using online in a different way," U'Ren said.

Online buyers are also receptive to consumer reviews, comments on Twitter as well as ads, he said.

E-commerce, logistics and even financial services have grown exponentially during the pandemic as Filipinos stuck at home sought ways to continue their day-to-day activities despite restrictions.