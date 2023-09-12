Home  >  Business

Ilang magsasaka umapelang alisin ang price ceiling sa bigas

Posted at Sep 12 2023 08:05 PM

Dumadaing ang ilang magsasaka dahil bumababa ang presyo ng palay kasunod ng pagpapatupad ng price ceiling. Tutol din ang ilan sa planong pagbabawas ng taripa sa imported na bigas, lalo't papalapit na ang anihan. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Martes, 12 Setyembre 2023

