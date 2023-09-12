Grab says using AI to boost cybersecurity

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Grab is using artificial intelligence to enhance the security of its app, one of the company's officials said Tuesday.

"We have utilized artificial intelligence to make sure that we provide an ecosystem that is underscored with trust, reliability and transparency," said Grab financial group country head Martha Borja.

"So that’s one of the major focus as well for Grab...being able to use data in real time to protect our consumers as well," she added.

--ANC, 12 September 2023