Globe unit bets on $1.6-B SE Asia pet market

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A subsidiary of Globe Telecom wants to bet on Southeast Asia's $1.6-billion pet care market.

Speaking on ANC's "Market Edge," 917Ventures Head of Ideation and Acceleration Glenn Estrella said about 79% of the Philippine population owns at least one pet.

Despite this, there is only one veterinarian for every 10,000 pet owners.

Estrella said their pet care platform, PetPal, allows pet owners to easily book online vet consultations with their pets, and even avail of grooming services for them.

— ANC, 12 September 2023