CEOs confident in business prospects in PH

Posted at Sep 12 2022 11:57 PM

A new survey shows chief executive officers in the Philippines are confident about their business prospects. That's despite expectations an economic recovery from the pandemic may take another two years. Warren de Guzman tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 12, 2022
