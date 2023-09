Why are CEOs staying optimistic amid global headwinds?

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Despite global economic headwinds, many CEOs in the Philippines remain optimistic about their companies' prospects in the next 12 months, according to a survey by business consultancy firm PwC.

PwC Philippines chairman and senior partner Roderick Danao said this is because business leaders see the potential of the country to benefit from the changes happening in the global economy such as China's shift to higher-end manufacturing and Vietnam's inability to absorb any more manufacturing capacity.

However, to really take advantage of these opportunities, the Philippines also needs to invest in infrastructure, upskilling of its workforce, and implement more measures towards ease of doing business.

-- ANC, Sept. 11, 2023