Philippine shares see modest gains, close at 6,233

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2023 11:18 PM

Philippine shares kicked off the trading week with modest gains as traders braced for economic data in the region and in the United States. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 11, 2023
 
