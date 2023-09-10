Rice retailers hope for 2nd tranche of aid should price cap last longer

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A group of rice retailers said the government might need to give a second tranche of financial aid should the price cap on rice lasts longer.

According to Orly Manuntag, spokesperson of the Grains Retailers' Confederation of the Philippines, Inc. (GRECON), a retailer loses around P7,000 a day with the price cap, or around P49,000 a week.

The government gives P15,000 financial aid to each retailer.

Manuntag said that their members complied with the price cap despite the losses, but hopes the government lifts the price cap soon.

“Pinipilit naman po ng mga kasamahan. In fact, kahit hindi pa po nakakatanggap ng financial assistance, nagbenta na sila ng P41,” Manuntag told Teleradyo Serbisyo on Sunday night.

According to Manuntag, local farmers and millers have started to deliver locally produced rice to the market, but the peak season will be between the end of September until October.

He also said prices may normalize once more locally produced rice reach the market.

“Inaasahan din namin na magnonormalize ang lahat once na magfull blast na ‘yung ating local harvest,” Manuntag said.

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture and the local government of San Juan distribute cash aids to rice retailers affected by EO 39, or the rice price ceiling, at the Agora Market on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Should the government prolong the implementation of the price ceiling on rice, Manuntag hopes the government gives a second tranche of financial aid.

“Nakikiusap din kami na kung tatagal po ito, matulungan po ‘yung ating mga retailers pa rin na hindi naman nila saluhin ‘yung lahat ng napag-usapan nating lugi nila bawat araw,” he said.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also concurrently the agriculture chief, signed the order putting a price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo to rein in the soaring prices of the Filipino staple.



The implementation of the price cap started last Tuesday.