Few takers for local onions as government OKs more imports

MANILA — The government should halt the fresh importation of red onions and prioritize the locally produced staple to help farmers dodge losses, Nueva Ecija Rep. Rosanna Ria Vergara said Sunday.

"Sapat pa ang ating stock ng locally produced onions samantalang…pumayag na mag-import ang ating gobyerno. Kaya ngayon, ang iyak ng mga magsasaka, walang gustong bumili ng locally produced red onions," Vergara, a member of the House agriculture committe, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(There are enough stocks of locally produced onions, meanwhile the government has approved importation, so our local farmers are in tears because nobody wants to buy locally produced red onions.)

At the House hearing this week on the possible hoarding and alleged price manipulation of onions that happened late last year, some lawmakers hit the Bureau of Plant Industry's authorization to import 6,000 metric tons of red onions when there are 75 million kilograms — 75,000 metric tons — of local onions in cold storage facilities.

"Walang traders na gustong bumili sa tamang presyo dahil...nag-isyu ng import permits ang [Bureau of Plant Industry]. Mas gusto nila bibili sila ng P30, P35 [kada kilo] — sabihin mo na P50 — ibebenta ng P120. Napakalaki ng kanilang kita," Vergara said.

(Traders don't want to buy at the right price because the Bureau of Plant Industry has issued import permits. They want to buy at P30, P30 — let's say P150 — and sell at P120. That is a huge profit.)

Onions were selling at as much P700 a kilogram from late 2022 to early 2023, with the government attributing steep prices to hoarding and price manipulation.

'Stop imports, bring local onions to buyers'

The Bureau of Plant Industry should stop issuing new import permits for red onions, Vergara said, adding that the Department of Agriculture should also link local farmers to buyers who can procure their produce in bulk.

The lawmaker said some farmers in Nueva Ecija offered to sell their red onions at around P90 to P100 a kilo just to break even.

She added that the situation is the same across the Philippines, with local onions being edged out by lower-priced imports.

"Pag 'di kumita ang onion farmers, 'di na po 'yan magatatanim sa susunod na taon. Mangyayari sa atin, magiging import dependent tayo [sa sibuyas]," she said.

(If our onion farmers don't earn from their crop, they will no longer plant them in coming years. We will become import dependent on onions.)