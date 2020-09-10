Home  >  Business

Pambili ng drones ng NGCP posibleng ipasa sa singil sa kuryente

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 07:52 PM

Gumagamit na ng mga drone ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines para i-monitor ang sira ng libo-libong tore ng kuryente sa buong bansa. Kailangan pang bumili ang NGCP ng dagdag na drones pero ang gastos rito, posibleng ikarga sa singil sa kuryente. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Setyembre 2020

