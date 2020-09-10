Home  >  Business

Gov't says PH economy on way to recovery despite pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 11:52 PM

A latest poll reveals two out of 5 Fiipinos expect difficult times for the Philippine economy in the coming months as the country grapples with COVID-19. Despite the grim outlook, the Philippine government says the economy is on the road to recovery. Jeff Canoy has that story. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 10, 2020
