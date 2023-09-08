Home > Business Jobless Filipinos increase in July ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The number of jobless Filipinos climbed in July despite the reopening of many industries. More Filipinos are also looking for higher-paying jobs. Jekki Pascual tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: employment rate jobless Filipinos higher paying jobs /video/news/09/09/23/ph-shares-recover-to-end-trading-week/video/news/09/09/23/finance-official-axed-over-speaking-ill-of-marcos-jrs-policies/video/news/09/09/23/australian-pm-signs-joint-declaration-on-strengthening-ties-with-ph/video/news/09/09/23/chinese-vessels-harass-philippine-ships-anew/video/news/09/09/23/marcos-jr-issues-stern-warning-on-aggression-in-south-china-sea