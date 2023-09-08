Home  >  Business

Jobless Filipinos increase in July

Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:42 AM

The number of jobless Filipinos climbed in July despite the reopening of many industries. More Filipinos are also looking for higher-paying jobs. Jekki Pascual tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023
