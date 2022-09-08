x

Home  >  Business

ANC

PSEi recovers even as PHP sinks to new record low vs. US dollar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 03:15 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange index recovered on Thursday, even as the peso sank to a new record low against the US dollar for the fifth straight day. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2022
Read More:  PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange   Philippine Stock Exchange   US dollar   peso  