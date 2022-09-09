Home  >  Business

PSEi extends winning streak as PHP firms up vs USD

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 11:48 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index extends its winning streak to a second straight day as the Philippine peso firms up against the US dollar. Details from Michelle Ong. - The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 9, 2022
