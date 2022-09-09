Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite weakening against the US dollar, the peso is "not that bad" compared to some of its mutual trading partners and other global currencies, Metrobank SEVP and Head of Financial Market Sector Fernand Antonio Tansingo said on Friday.

The peso has broken its all-time low for 5 straight tradings days, closing at P57.18 on Thursday.

But it has appreciated 11 percent against the Japanese yen and almost a percent against the Euro, Tansingo told ANC.

Both the yen and the euro have been seeing decline against the US dollar due to geopolitical headwinds, among others. The yen on Wednesday dipped to its 24-year low against the dollar.

"It is really due to the strength of the dollar. So if the people is focused on the dollar-peso, it might seem alarming but if you set your eyes to other indicators," Tansingo said.

"I’d like to invite the people, especially if you’re alarmed on the peso rate, to focus on not the dollar and the peso, but the peso against its mutual trading partners and against the global currencies and you will see that it is not that bad," he added.

Aside from inflows from the US, the Philippines also receives inflows from other countries, he noted.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said the peso depreciation against the US dollar is due to the greenback's rally as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates aggressively to mitigate inflation.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said there could be more rate increases, which would cause the dollar to rally further.

The peso, meanwhile, could gain support from the seasonal increase in remittances during the holiday season and if the BSP implements another interest rate hike, which also stabilizes the peso.

Another policy-setting meeting is set to take place on Sept. 22.

— With a report from Kyodo News