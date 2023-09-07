Home > Business DOF official allegedly asked to resign for not supporting price cap order ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine finance official is allegedly asked to resign for not backing a presidential order that caps rice prices. Rice retailers say government subsidies being offered to them won't be enough to cover their losses due to the price caps. Jervis Manahan has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Department of Finance price ceiling price cap rice prices government subsidies /video/news/09/08/23/bilibid-inmate-reveals-lax-situation-in-maximum-security-prison/video/news/09/08/23/asean-members-support-ph-position-on-south-china-sea-tensions/video/news/09/08/23/mother-of-missing-activist-pleads-for-daughters-return/video/news/09/08/23/bus-sumalpok-sa-isang-ambulansiya-sa-edsa-carousel/news/09/07/23/defense-chief-to-review-ph-us-bilateral-defense-guidelines