DOF official allegedly asked to resign for not supporting price cap order

Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:08 AM

A Philippine finance official is allegedly asked to resign for not backing a presidential order that caps rice prices. Rice retailers say government subsidies being offered to them won't be enough to cover their losses due to the price caps. Jervis Manahan has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023
