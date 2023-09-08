Home  >  Business

ALAMIN: Sino-sino ang makikinabang sa ayuda sa price ceiling?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2023 08:23 PM | Updated as of Sep 08 2023 08:24 PM

Sisimulan ang pamamahagi ng ayuda sa mga magbibigas na apektado ng price ceiling. Kasama sa mga makatatanggap ang mga sari-sari store na nagbebenta ng bigas. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Setyembre 2023. 

Read More:  price ceiling   ayuda   bigas   sari-sari store   konsumer   consumer  