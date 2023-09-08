Home > Business ALAMIN: Sino-sino ang makikinabang sa ayuda sa price ceiling? ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 08:23 PM | Updated as of Sep 08 2023 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sisimulan ang pamamahagi ng ayuda sa mga magbibigas na apektado ng price ceiling. Kasama sa mga makatatanggap ang mga sari-sari store na nagbebenta ng bigas. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Setyembre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: price ceiling ayuda bigas sari-sari store konsumer consumer /video/life/09/08/23/stars-dazzle-in-white-at-preview-ball-2023/entertainment/09/08/23/sean-raven-ready-to-level-up-love-team/business/09/08/23/ai-to-be-at-core-of-new-services-products-ibm/video/entertainment/09/08/23/pasilip-bagong-yugto-ng-batang-quiapo/sports/09/08/23/bogdanovic-believes-serbia-peaking-at-the-right-time-in-world-cup