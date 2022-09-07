Home  >  Business

PSEI joins regional slide, sheds over 150 points

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2022 12:52 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index shed over 150 points on Wednesday as the Philippine peso continues to weaken against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2022
