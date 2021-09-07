Home  >  Business

PSEi returns to 6900 amid mixed economic data releases by government

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2021 01:31 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) pierced the 6900 level, as investors digested the government's mixed economic data releases. Raine Musngi reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2021
