Higher food prices drive PH inflation to over 2-year high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2021 01:29 AM

Higher food prices drove Philippine inflation to a more than a 2-year high. But as Warren de Guzman tells us, many Filipinos will face the rise in prices with no money at all. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2021
