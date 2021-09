Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Franchise Association remains optimistic about the economy’s recovery despite the continuing uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of the capital’s lockdown.

PFA National Capital Region director Fred Moreno said some food franchise operations were affected by the government’s sudden reversal of its plan to ease quarantine restrictions in the capital.

Moreno said many in the food industry had already purchased supplies they needed for their reopening but the government suddenly decided to extend Metro Manila’s lockdown.

The PFA is getting ready to hold “Franchise Asia 2021” this month.

Moreno said that despite the setbacks from the pandemic “there is no way to go but up” for the franchising industry.