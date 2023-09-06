Home > Business Philippine shares close higher at 6,241 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2023 12:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares saw modest gains as investors turn their focus on the release of US inflation data next week. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/09/07/23/or-mindoro-residents-affected-by-oil-spill-receive-aid/video/news/09/07/23/senators-push-for-review-of-sim-registration-system/video/news/09/07/23/consumers-flock-to-markets-to-purchase-cheaper-rice/video/news/09/07/23/specialty-hospitals-face-budget-cuts-in-2024/video/news/09/07/23/marcos-hits-coercive-activities-in-south-china-sea-at-asean-summit