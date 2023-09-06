Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,241

Posted at Sep 07 2023 12:34 AM

Philippine shares saw modest gains as investors turn their focus on the release of US inflation data next week. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2023
