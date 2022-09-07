Watch more News on iWantTFC

The lawyer of the group now controlling the operations of Okada Manila on Wednesday rejected accusations that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla sided with them in the intracorporate dispute in the hotel casino.

"I reject that comment in the strongest possible terms. All actions by the government, by my client, were in accordance with the facts and the law," said Atty. Carlos Ocampo, legal counsel of Tiger Resorts Asia Ltd.

He said there are also no plans to oust Kazuo Okada as Chairman and CEO of Okada Manila, but the new board will be reviewing the deals that the Kazuo Okada Group made for the hotel casino.