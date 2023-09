Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Construction supplies retailer Wilcon Depot said it is counting on the spike in spending during the "ber" months or Christmas holiday season as it weathers inflationary pressures.

Wilcon senior executive vice president and chief operating officer Rosemarie Ong said the boom that the company experienced when Filipinos were focused on home improvements during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns has worn off.

"There's a shift in spending, you know. People, the first half of the year, you see many of our kababayans going outside the Philippines, going out of the country," Ong said.

"And we're also anticipating stronger economic activity now with tourism, the revival of tourism."

She added, however, that high inflation has been hurting consumers' purchasing power.

"Although what we're seeing now is that there's a deceleration in the global pricing, so hopefully we'll benefit from that.

Wilcon Depot's net income went down 2.1 percent to P1.82 billion for the first half of 2023.

Ong said Wilcon now has 86 stores nationwide. They hope to have 100 stores nationwide by 2025.

--ANC, 6 September 2023