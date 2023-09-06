Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The return of face-to-face classes in the Philippines will boost consumption and lead to further growth of the Philippine economy, an economist said Wednesday.

Bernardo Villegas, senior economist at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P), said the Philippine economy can still grow by 6 percent in 2023 because of the "usual saviors of consumption spending."

About 22.9 million Filipino students went back to school on August 29.

"The amount of consumption that will stimulate is very big. In fact, one of the reasons why in the second quarter of this year there was a slowdown, is that transport actually declined significantly, and that will be remedied by these people going back to school--and not to mention consumption of food out of the home," he said.

"And if there’s one specific consumption item especially the 10 million overseas workers abroad are trying very hard to protect, it’s educational expenses."

The economist also noted that the onset of the Christmas season will "stimulate the generosity of these overseas workers" and drive an uptick in remittances.

"Then we still have a lot of earnings that the (business process outsourcing-information technology) sector is bringing in. I expect the earnings to be about $36 billion this year," Villegas added.

The economist also said he expects travel and tourism to further prop up the Philippine economy.

"I still see the planes full, there’s not as much revenge traveling as in the beginning of this year, but you still see people traveling out of their homes," he said.

The Philippine economy posted a slower growth of 4.3 percent in the second quarter.

All major economic sectors grew from April to June. But government spending and gross capital formation shrunk by 7.1 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively.

Economic managers hope the Philippine economy will grow by 6 to 7 percent in 2023.

Some economists, however, have already slashed their growth forecasts for the country.

--ANC, 6 September 2023