PH inflation eases slightly to 6.3 pct in August

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 10:51 PM

Inflation in the Philippines slowed for the first time this year in August.

Economists and government officials, however, don’t expect the downtrend to continue. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2022
