Home > Business PH inflation eases slightly to 6.3 pct in August ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2022 10:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Inflation in the Philippines slowed for the first time this year in August. Economists and government officials, however, don’t expect the downtrend to continue. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight inflation PH economy /sports/09/06/22/poy-erram-marries-longtime-partner-in-tagaytay/video/news/09/06/22/marcos-secures-investment-pledges-from-indonesia/video/news/09/06/22/marcos-meets-filipino-community-in-singapore/entertainment/09/06/22/danica-marc-pingris-daughter-survives-dengue-bout/video/news/09/06/22/senate-ends-sugar-importation-probe