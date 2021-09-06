Home  >  Business

PH shares slip to 6,877, despite foreign buying

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2021 11:15 PM

Philippine shares fell, as investors monitored the aftermath of Philippine Airlines' bankruptcy filing last weekend. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2021
