Ilang barangay sa QC todo-tiis dahil wala pa ring tubig

Posted at Sep 06 2020 06:22 PM | Updated as of Sep 06 2020 10:35 PM

Wala pa ring tubig ang ilang lugar na sineserbisyuhan ng Maynilad sa Quezon City. Walang magawa ang mga residente kundi maagang mag-igib ng tubig para sa mga oras na mawawalan sila ng supply. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Setyembre 2020

