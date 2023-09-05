Home  >  Business

Taas-presyo sa gulay, bigas sanhi ng mas mabilis na inflation: PSA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 07:02 PM

Bumilis ang inflation, o ang tulin ng pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihan noong Agosto, ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority. Ilan sa mga itinuturong dahilan ay ang mabilis na pagtaas ng presyo ng gulay at bigas. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Setyembre 2023. 

