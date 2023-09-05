Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Shang Properties on Tuesday said it is shifting its focus from the ultra-luxury market to Millennials and Gen Zs who are looking to own and invest in property.

"There has been a burgeoning middle class, still, especially the Gen Zs and the millennials," said the company's marketing director Jayme Uy.

She said Laya, their new condominium complex in Pasig will be sold to young professionals.

"These are the ones who were able to maintain their work despite the pandemic, they are the ones experiencing the hybrid concept of work, those who are working from home now, and they’re realizing that they need the space to be able to do everything within their own home."

The company is also looking to expand to Cebu.

"We’re actually expanding our footprint,"

"There will be a new project coming out in Quezon City and we’re venturing out of Metro Manila and looking into Cebu City."

Uy said they may be in Cebu within the next 18 to 20 months.

According to its website, Shang Properties currently has 10 residential developments, all of which are located in Metro Manila.

--ANC, 5 September 2023