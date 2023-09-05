Satellite broadband to boost connectivity in last-mile areas: Kacific

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Satellite broadband internet can help the Philippines improve its digital connectivity, broadband company Kacific Broadband Satellites said Tuesday.

Speaking on ANC's Business Roadshow, the firm's national partnerships manager Gino Belgira said satellite broadband can provide quality internet connectivity to hard-to-reach areas in the Philippines, which can eventually spur economic development.

--ANC, 5 September 2023