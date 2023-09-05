Home > Business Satellite broadband to boost connectivity in last-mile areas: Kacific ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2023 05:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Satellite broadband internet can help the Philippines improve its digital connectivity, broadband company Kacific Broadband Satellites said Tuesday. Speaking on ANC's Business Roadshow, the firm's national partnerships manager Gino Belgira said satellite broadband can provide quality internet connectivity to hard-to-reach areas in the Philippines, which can eventually spur economic development. --ANC, 5 September 2023 Kacific targets mining sector in bid for PH expansion Govt in talks with satellite internet firm Kacific Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Kacific Kacific Broadband Satellites broadband satellite internet connectivity /news/09/05/23/galvez-encourages-filipinos-to-promote-defend-peace/news/09/05/23/qcpd-relieves-6-cops-over-road-rage-incident/news/09/05/23/ineng-maintains-strength-remains-far-from-ph-landmass/entertainment/09/05/23/why-a-women-centered-story-matters-for-kathryn-dolly/news/09/05/23/comelec-receives-more-than-14-million-cocs-for-bske