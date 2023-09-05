Home  >  Business

Philippine shares see modest gains despite higher August inflation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 10:30 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange saw some modest gains on Tuesday despite the higher-than-expected August inflation print. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  