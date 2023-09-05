Home  >  Business

PH inflation quickens to 5.3 percent in August

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 10:27 PM

Philippine headline inflation accelerated in August and is feared to quicken further due to higher fuel costs. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2023
