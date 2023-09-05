Home > Business PH inflation quickens to 5.3 percent in August ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2023 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine headline inflation accelerated in August and is feared to quicken further due to higher fuel costs. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight inflation PH economy fuel prices cost of living /video/news/09/05/23/panghoholdap-sa-botika-sa-naga-city-sapul-sa-cctv/sports/09/05/23/fiba-brigdes-leads-team-usa-to-world-cup-semis/video/news/09/05/23/authorities-monitor-price-ceiling-on-rice/video/news/09/05/23/chinese-premier-to-attend-asean-china-summit/video/news/09/05/23/house-committee-approves-ops-p10-b-budget