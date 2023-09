Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell weighs in on remote work

Watch more on iWantTFC

Public speaker and New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell highlighted the "real benefit" of working from the office as compared to working from home, in a media gathering in Manila on Monday, September 1.

The Canadian journalist, who is in the country to speak during SM Supermall's Tenant-Partners Summit, said in-office work setup is important, especially in collaborative and creative work.

But he also said there are jobs that may not require onsite work.