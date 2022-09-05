Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to 6,676 ahead of inflation data release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2022 11:03 PM

Philippine shares posted slight losses on Monday ahead of the release of new inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2022
