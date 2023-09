Women's health clinic Kindred eyes expansion outside Metro Manila

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Women's health clinic Kindred wants to expand to other cities beyond Metro Manila, its CEO said Monday.

The company recently made it to Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch List in 2023.

"We’ve witnessed the tangible difference that a physical touchpoint, like [a] physical clinic can make in communities," said Jessica de Mesa.

"Our mission remains clear: we need to expand our reach, even outside of Metro Manila, and expand our impact while continually innovating for the women we serve," she said.

De Mesa said they want to start by opening new clinics around Metro Manila. Currently, their only studio is in Bonifacio Global City.

She said they are now in the final stages of planning their first Quezon City clinic.

--ANC, 4 September 2023