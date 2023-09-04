Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher ahead of release of August inflation data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2023 11:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares managed to eke out gains ahead of the release of the August inflation print, which analysts expect to come in higher. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 4, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  