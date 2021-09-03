Home  >  Business

PSE index notches 3rd weekly gain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2021 03:00 AM

The PSE Index is up for the day and the week. But an analyst believes the bullish trend in the local bourse could be reversed soon. Michelle Ong reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2021
