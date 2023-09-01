Home  >  Business

PSE starts September mute amid manufacturing sector survey

Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:36 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange sees a muted start to September as a new private survey shows the manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in two years. More in this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2023
