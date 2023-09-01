Home  >  Business

Marcos Jr imposes price ceilings on 2 types of rice

Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:31 AM

Price caps on two types of rice are imposed by President Marcos Jr. The move is meant to rein in rising domestic prices of the basic commodity. But critics warn it may cause more harm than good. Lady Vicencio reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2023
