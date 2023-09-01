Home > Business Marcos Jr imposes price ceilings on 2 types of rice ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Price caps on two types of rice are imposed by President Marcos Jr. The move is meant to rein in rising domestic prices of the basic commodity. But critics warn it may cause more harm than good. Lady Vicencio reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr price ceiling price cap /business/09/02/23/smc-now-exclusive-distributor-of-ferrari-in-ph/sports/09/02/23/tekken-7-ak-marches-on-to-iesf-gold-medal-match/sports/09/02/23/fiba-gilas-fights-for-pride-vs-china/sports/09/02/23/team-usas-secret-staying-connected-having-no-ego/video/entertainment/09/02/23/what-christmas-songs-made-jose-mari-chan-famous