PSEi ends week as Asia's best performer

Posted at Sep 02 2022 11:33 PM

The PSE index ends Friday as the best performer in Asia. But its strong performance is still not enough to notch a weekly gain. Michelle Ong with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 2, 2022
