Home > Business PSEi ends week as Asia's best performer ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2022 11:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The PSE index ends Friday as the best performer in Asia. But its strong performance is still not enough to notch a weekly gain. Michelle Ong with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PSE, PSE index, PSEi Read More: The World Tonight ANC PSEi Philippine Stock Exchange /video/business/09/02/22/scuffle-breaks-out-at-okada-manila/video/news/09/02/22/deped-new-guidelines-on-class-suspensions-not-yet-in-effect/spotlight/09/02/22/tuna-stocks-in-south-china-sea-may-run-out-scientists-warn/video/news/09/02/22/allies-ok-p89-b-budget-for-marcos-jrs-office/sports/09/02/22/kyletzys-lancelot-performance-brings-duckeyyy-back-to-memory-lane