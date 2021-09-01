Home  >  Business

PH shares plummet to 6,785 amid weak manufacturing data

Posted at Sep 02 2021 12:49 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index emerged as the worst performer in Asia as weak manufacturing data and concerns over the Delta variant weigh on investor sentiment. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 1, 2021
